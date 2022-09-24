RiverFest in Scranton

RiverFest was held at Sweeney's Beach along Poplar Street in the city.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Saturday was the perfect day for Scranton's RiverFest.

RiverFest at Sweeney's Beach on Poplar Street included craft and food vendors, displays and exhibits, live music, and of course, the Lackawanna River Conservation Association's 25th Annual Duck-a-Thon.

In the Duck-a-Thon, wooden ducks were released into the river, and folks could place bets on the winning one for a chance at a prize.

RiverFest also celebrated the LRCA's 35th anniversary Saturday.

"This is the major fundraiser and participation event our organization runs each year, so the funds we raise here and the business sponsorships we have help to sustain the operation of our organization throughout the year," said Bernie McGurl, Executive Director of LRCA.

Proceeds from RiverFest go to the LRCA to help protect the Lackawanna River.