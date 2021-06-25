Scranton revives pop-up City Hall program

City employees will set up in different neighborhoods throughout the summer so city leaders can stay in touch with residents.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It's a little less grand than the castle-like building downtown. A pop-up tent shielded Scranton city employees from the sun on Marion Street Tuesday as they took part in this summer's first pop-up City Hall event.

The program started last year as a COVID necessity but, the mayor decided it should stick around.

"We wanted to start it again this year even though COVID isn't what it was. We still wanted to be able to bring all the resources to the people and make sure they can have it easily accessible to them without inconveniencing them at the same time," said Morgan Fetstock, Mayor Cognetti's executive assistant.

Recycling bins were a hot commodity on this hot day, but visitors to the pop-up City Hall could also access tax information, file a right-to-know request, or make an appointment for a firefighter to install smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Visitors preferred it to taking a trip downtown.

"I think she is on the right track getting the city back together, and doing stuff like this just shows you what progress we're making. I think we're on the right track," Gary Scott of Scranton said.

Neil Fiorillo saw the city workers from across the street at his business, Nearra's Pizzeria, and decided to bring over some lunch.

"It's a hot day, and I see they're doing something great for the community, and I was looking out the window from across the street, and I thought I'd like to do my part to help out, too," he said.

The pop-up city Hall events will be moving around the city throughout July.