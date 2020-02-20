Scranton restaurant closes

The Wandering Hen Market and Cafe shut down after the community raised money to try to save it.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Wandering Hen Market and Cafe on Penn Avenue is now closed.

The business was a part restaurant, part market, selling food and gifts from about 50 other businesses.

Over the summer, the owners were struggling to keep the eatery open and there was an online fundraising attempt.

A GoFundMe page was set up to raise $17,000 for rent and other bills but that only worked for a time