Scranton residents react to mask mandate announcement

The mask mandate will end in PA for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people by June 28, or whenever 70% of adults are fully vaccinated, whichever comes first.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The last restriction still standing finally has an expiration date.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced earlier this month the state will end all COVID-related restrictions by Memorial Day, except the mask mandate. The state said that will stay in place until 70% of all adults in Pennsylvania get the shot.

Now, it's putting a date on the calendar.

The mask mandate will be lifted for everyone - vaccinated or unvaccinated - by June 28 at the latest, about a month from now.

70% of all adults in the state have at least one dose of the vaccine, as of today. So presumably, that same group will have both doses in a month from now, since the two doses are scheduled four weeks apart.

We asked folks outside Gerrity's in Scranton what they think.

"I feel great about that. It's getting towards the end now and I feel really good about it," said Elaine Damore of Scranton.

"I love it. It's getting too hot, and most people are getting vaccinated and it's just annoying wearing them for so long, it's just bothering me," said Anna Damore.

"I'm glad, I think it's about time. Most of the people are complaining anyway. And I don't think it's needed anymore," said Mike from Scranton.

"I believe most people that wanted the vaccine already have it and those that don't want it probably won't get it anyways, so that's up to them," said Mike Carr from Dunmore.

The majority of people we saw walking into Gerrity's were wearing masks, and some people told us that even after June 28, they'll keep them on.

"I keep believe we should keep wearing our masks," said Caroline Lennox from Scranton. When asked, "for how long?" Lennox replied, "To make sure this thing is gone. I mean, it's still taking a chance."

"I'll still probably wear mine too in the stores and around people that aren't vaccinated," said Sherry Juccarone, also from Scranton.