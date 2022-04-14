Scranton receiving grant for electric cars for code enforcement

The Electric City will use $75,000 to fund up to 10 electric vehicles for the city's code enforcement to use.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Electric City is going back to its roots thanks to an alternative fuel incentive grant.

Scranton is one of several municipalities across the state to receive part of the Department of Transportation's $2.1 million dollars to go toward electric vehicles and other clean fuel transportation.

"We had the first electric streetcar back in 1886 so it's been a while since we were on the forefront of sustainable transit and we're looking forward to really kick-starting our efforts here to have more equitable transit, better healthier, better communities," said Mayor Paige Cognetti.

Charging stations are also planned throughout city properties.

The grants are for upgrades that will provide better air quality across the state.