Scranton's Kildare's to become The Railyard

A restaurant and bar in downtown Scranton that abruptly closed last year has a new owner, a new name, and a tight deadline to reopen.

The former Kildare's Pub along Jefferson Avenue in downtown Scranton is getting a fresh coat of paint but there's still a lot to do and not much time to do it.

Jay Velar worked as Kildare's entertainment director for about six years before the place abruptly closed last fall. Velar says it was a valuable piece of downtown real estate that he couldn't pass up.

"I watched it at its best, I watched it go to its worst. Being in the position I was in, I wasn't in a position to make the decisions that needed to be made, so now I am," Velar said.

Velar and business partner Harjaap Chatha are turning the old Irish pub into The Railyard. They plan on pouring about $200,000 into renovating the space.

They want to open by Scranton's St. Patrick's parade day on March 14.

"The first time I ever came here was for parade day, so I walked in, waited in line for a little bit, saw hundreds if not thousands of people. This place is great, he was DJing, the DJ was great. So, there was a lot that already drew me to the place. I probably would have been here for parade day this year," said co-owner Harjaap Chatha.

Now they're planning to run the place on a make-it or break-it day for many downtown businesses.

"We really want to get open for parade day but we're really excited for everything else afterwards, too. We think we're bringing something really unique to the area," Chatha.