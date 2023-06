The Scranton Public Library received a $2,500 grant Tuesday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — That money will go toward the installation of a ramp, and other accessibility renovations at the Kay Holmes Branch in the Green Ridge section of the city.

The library is just one organization that will be receiving donations.

The Tegna Foundation is giving out several this month to nonprofits in our area.

Tegna is the parent company of WNEP.