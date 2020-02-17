Ceremony honors Scranton airman killed in World War II

A family from Scranton finally has some closure 75 years after losing a son and brother in World War II.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A ceremony was held Monday in Scranton honoring Staff Sgt. Joseph Prokop.

Sgt. Prokop has one living relative, his younger sister Ann, who is now in her 90s. She was joined by dozens of people to properly lay her big brother to rest.

The ceremony was held at Cathedral Cemetery on Oram Street in Scranton on the 75th anniversary of Joseph Prokop's death during World War II.

The Prokop family was told then that Joe died in a plane crash in Hanau, Germany but his body was not near the wreck.

Several years ago, German researchers discovered that Joe Prokop had survived the crash but was later executed by the Gestapo because one of his fellow soldiers was Jewish.

The German consulate was at the ceremony to honor Sgt. Prokop.

His sister says this has finally given her some closure.

"Well, I knew, I knew there was something. I knew he wasn't in that plane. Something happened and I didn't know what, I figured a prisoner, but I never gave up," said Prokop's sister Ann Spearmint.

This ceremony was held at the same time as another in Hanau, Germany, near Frankfurt where Sgt. Prokop was murdered.