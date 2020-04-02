School in Scranton providing teddy bears for moms in need

Scranton Prep students delivered dozens of teddy bears to the Wright Center in Scranton to help moms in need of assistance in northeastern Pennsylvania.

"Any mom in the community who is suffering from an opioid-use disorder or substance-use disorder and who intends to be in recovery as she is pregnant and having her baby," explained Outreach program director Angela Seibert.

The Healthy Moms program started in 2018. It brings together health care, legal, housing, and social services experts to help moms who are expecting a baby or have a newborn and are also dealing with substance abuse issues.

The Wright Center and other partners offer counseling and social support, and now, teddy bears for the babies, thanks to a donation from Scranton Prep.

"This is a very wonderful, collaborative program in the community. It brings together health care providers, health and human resources, many parenting support programs, and brings everyone together to provide wrap-around services to a mom who is in recovery from an opioid addiction," said Cindy Kennedy, Healthy Moms.

"It feels really good to know that my school community is really good at giving back towards mothers in need, and it feels really nice that we get to help out," said Scranton Prep junior Jenny Simrell.

There are success stories from some of the moms who have been involved with this program.