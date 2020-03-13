Scranton Prep students react to taking classes online

Also, the school's swim team was on their way to compete in the PIAA championship when they found out that the event was postponed.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The coronavirus is having more and more of an impact on schools in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

First, colleges and universities canceled in-person classes.

Now, high schools are following suit; Scranton Prep high school is moving to online classes until April 14th.

The coronavirus is responsible for postponing a state-wide swim meet and S.A.T. testing for high school students this weekend.

“I was a little shocked, I didn't know they were going to do it for that long. April 14th is quite a stretch. I mean, that's almost a month,” Scranton Prep Sophomore Ethan Haggerty said.

“It's going to be challenging because the prep environment is so nurturing for these kids,” Parent Dana Haggerty said.

“Question and answering is going to be tough on there but I think we'll made a good deal of it,” Scranton Prep Sophomore Nathan Thayer said.

Scranton Prep swim team members were on their way to Bucknell University to compete in the state-wide PIAA championship when they found out en route that was also postponed.

The Scranton Prep team was seeded first in a relay competition.

“They are canceling everything over this and that's my career, like, I've been working towards it and it’s my last year. We had a chance at winning states but now we'll never know,” Scranton Prep senior Corinne McCall said.

Meanwhile, at Scranton High School, an SAT test was supposed to be administered this weekend, but that has been postponed by two weeks because of the coronavirus.

“You know, I've been trying to get a good score on it and now that this came up, like I still get to study a bit more, try to get that perfect score,” West Scranton Junior Zach Kowanick said.