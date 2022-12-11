Scranton Prep holds Galleria event

The Galleria continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton Preparatory School helped people check some items off their gift lists this year as it played host to the 28th year for the Galleria, an event featuring 70 vendors for folks to buy items from.

The vendors ranged from crafters to artisan bakers to boutiques and more.

Shoppers also brought canned goods for a chance to win a door prize.

Vendors tell Newswatch 16 this is a great opportunity for small business to get their names out there.

"It's perfect. The people are great, the crowd is amazing. It's a nice way to network too. I mean, look at all these people; they are all unique in their own right. I love it," said Ebony Gaspard, Above The Bar Soapery & Gift Co.

The vendor fair also features a raffle basket fundraiser with 75 baskets, the proceeds going to a scholarship program for students.

