Scranton police searching for hit and run driver

Officers say a driver side-swiped 10 parked cars before getting out of the vehicle and walking away.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Some people who live along South Sumner Avenue in West Scranton woke up on Friday morning to the sound of several crashes.

Police say 10 vehicles were side-swiped on Friday around 3 a.m.

Now, officers are searching for the person who was behind the wheel.

Tyrone Yasin's SUV was so badly damaged, he won't be driving it again.

"My axel snapped in the back, so, unfortunately, when I talked to the insurance company, they told me that I had to take a loss on it," Yasin said.

After hitting several vehicles, neighbors said the hit and run driver stopped the car a block up the street because it couldn't move any farther.

"You could tell it was in rough shape because it was tilted to one side in the front, and you could see the sparks and everything dragging, and he only could make it up there so far. He parked the car, got out, and he left," neighbor Bob Schuster said.

Schuster's surveillance video captured some of the crashes. The driver parked just in front of his home before walking away.

"He hit the left front of the car. That was just leaning down to the ground," Schuster said.