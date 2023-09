The department has been raising funds to help families in the city with the cost of going back to school.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A back-to-school surprise for some students in Lackawanna County.

The Scranton Police Department raised $4,000 last month to purchase new school uniforms for kids in the district.

Officers dropped those uniforms off at several elementary schools in the city on Thursday.

Scranton police plan to raise more funds this fall to purchase additional uniforms and winter coats.