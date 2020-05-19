Scranton Police host virtual memorial

Annual ceremony streamed online.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Visitors to Scranton's Police Headquarters on S. Washington Avenue are greeted by the Samuel V. Pennypacker Police Memorial that lists the names of 13 officers killed in the line of duty over the course of Scranton's history.

Once a year officers read those names out loud.

"It's important that we never forget them, at a very minimum that we honor them every year by reading their names," Chief Carl Graziano said.

This year's police memorial ceremony was at a minimum.

Just a handful of officers were there and one of them streamed the shortened ceremony live on Facebook.

While many other departments across the country have cancelled their ceremonies, Chief Carl Graziano wanted to do something that would still abide by the state's stay-at-home order.

"Many police departments across the country, including the national memorial, cancelled this year, or had a very abbreviated virtual service. We felt that we just could not cancel this, that we owe it to our brothers and sisters that have passed before us to honor them," Chief Graziano added.

The virtual ceremony was a foreign concept to retired Sergeant Michael Cammerota.

"Especially for us older retirees, but it still honors their service," he said.

But, it may be all the more necessary this year as police officers are putting their lives at risk everyday during this pandemic.