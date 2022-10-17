Scranton Police hold coat drive for students

The department is collecting winter coats and clothing for students.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton Police Department is collecting winter coats for students.

The coat drive is an effort to provide students at the three Scranton intermediate schools with coats, school uniforms, socks, hats, and gloves.

Melissa McCafferty with the Scranton Police Department says, "Every year, there is a need for this throughout the Scranton School District, this year more so than any of the previous years. A lot of children just don't have the proper clothing. They don't have warm clothes, socks, hats, gloves".

Monetary donations are also welcome. Checks can be made payable to 'Scranton Police Coat Drive'.