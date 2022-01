Chief Thomas Carroll was sworn in Tuesday morning to replace outgoing Chief Len Namiotka.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton has a new police chief.

Thomas Carroll was sworn in on Tuesday morning.

Chief Carroll is a retired Marine who has worked with the Scranton Police Department since 1997.

He recently served as commander of the department's special operations group.

Chief Carroll is replacing former Chief Leonard Namiotka, who was appointed to run Scranton's new crisis intervention program.