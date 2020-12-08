After 28 years, Scranton Police Chief takes on new challenge

Chief Carl Graziano will become director of public safety at Lackawanna College

SCRANTON, Pa. — In about a month, Carl Graziano will walk out of the doors for the last time as the Scranton Police Chief.

Graziano resigned on Tuesday so he can take on a new role as the director of public safety for Lackawanna College.

"I've been teaching in higher education for the last several years, so combining that, higher education, with law enforcement seemed like the perfect opportunity," said Scranton Police Chief Carl Graziano.

Graziano started with the department as a patrolman 28 years ago, in 1992.

"I got into policing, it's kind of a unique story, not your typical story of why people get into policing. My brother was killed in the city back in December of 1989, and going through that experience, as a victim's family of a tragic incident, was really what pushed me into policing, and I haven't looked back from there."

Graziano was named chief in 2012. After nearly a decade spent in that role, Graziano says he's most proud of the team he's built.

"I just hope that when I leave that people can say that the department's a little bit better than when I started."

He says it's that team that he'll miss the most when he leaves in a month.

"That's going to be tough, walking out the door, with the officers that I've, you know, basically spent more time here than I did sometimes with my family. So they become part of your family."

Chief Graziano's last day with the department is September 11, then he'll start his new job just a few days later.