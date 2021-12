The park is scheduled to open summer of 2022.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton City Council plans to name a new park in the city's downtown after a former mayor.

The park will be named for three-term Mayor Chris Doherty.

The park will be a "pocket park" at the corner of Wyoming Avenue and Linden Street.

Council plans to vote on the park name Tuesday night.

Chris Doherty served as Scranton's mayor from 2002 through 2014.

The park is scheduled to open summer of 2022.