Scranton pastor sentenced for sexual assault

The assault happened in April 2020.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A pastor will spend up to 4 years in state prison for sexually assaulting a teenager in April 2020 in Lackawanna County.

According to Scranton Police, Gary Eaches, 41, of Scranton, gave a 16-year-old alcohol and marijuana and inappropriately touched her.

Police say they later responded to Eaches home after he was found to be depressed and suicidal.

Eaches then admitted to the assault and told officers he lost his job at United Baptist Church in Scranton.