Scranton pastor named 'Man of the Year' by local organization

A division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians presented the award to the pastor on Saturday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A local pastor was honored on Saturday for going above and beyond during the pandemic in Lackawanna County.

Father Richard Fox was named "Man of the Year" by the Hook O'Malley Memorial Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

Officials with the Irish cultural organization say Father Fox is a chaplain for the division and has given so much back to parishioners during these trying times.

This is the second year he has received this award.

"Certainly, that's how I felt, that people were noticing the good things that I was doing. Not only for the funerals and all the other times in church but also outside of church," said Father Fox.