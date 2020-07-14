Scranton Parks Passport: a way to explore the city's green spaces

The city has a new program encouraging people to get out and explore its parks, and you can track your tour around the city.

SCRANTON, Pa. — City parks are open in Scranton and city officials are encouraging people to get out.

Many people have spent most of the pandemic indoors and Scranton has introduced a new program to make visiting parks an activity called the Scranton Parks Passport.

"We want to get people to come out and exercise and focus on more than just the negativity of the thing," said Brian Fallon, the city's parks and recreation director.

You can pick up a passport at Weston Fieldhouse or City Hall.

As you visit each park, track your progress by taking pictures of your stops, and post them to social media with the hashtag #ScrantonParks2020.

"You cut out the circles, stamp them on there, and hashtag it, and send it. The mayor's office and her staff will take care of it and post the pictures."

As people are finding more ways to be outside, this is a good way for residents to get out and explore other parts of the city.

Elijah Norwood lives on the east side of Scranton and was excited to have an activity to do with his son.

"There's a lot of parks, plus I have a son that likes to run around, too, so we both can go run around," Norwood said.

Visiting all the parks in one day may not be an easy task.

We asked people if they knew how many city parks there are and they were surprised to hear the answer: 23.

"If I had to guess I'd say ten, max. I'm really surprised there's 23 and I doubt heavily that most people in this area know about that," said Ron Bell from Moscow.

"People probably don't even have any idea how many there are, so this is one way to introduce them to it," Steve Springsteen said.

It's still good to continue practicing social distancing and wearing a mask when you can't be 6 feet from people.