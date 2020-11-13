Scranton park rededicated to Jim Crowley

A monument honors the famed Notre Dame football player.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Lakeland High School Band and a bagpiper played the Notre Dame Fight song to help re-dedicate Crowley Park.

The spot on North Washington Avenue has been known as Crowley Park for years but it's recently been renovated and has new playground equipment.

It now features a monument to Crowley who was one of the famed "Four Horsemen," at Notre Dame in the 1920s.

The four players played 30 games together and only lost to one team.