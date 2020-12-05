Scranton parents react to city's decision to keep city pools closed this summer due to COVID-19

Many wonder what there is to do for kids during the hot months.

SCRANTON, Pa. — In the city of Scranton, the city's pools are the latest victims of COVID-19.

Today the city's Parks and Recreation department announced all the pools will remain closed for the summer season.

It's been a dreary wet and cold spring and most people in Scranton can't even imagine summer with all its hot temperatures and humidity.

But city leaders are thinking ahead to months of June, July, and August and know what people like to do to beat the heat: Swim.

So now the city said it is making the tough call to keep all city pools closed for this year's summer season.

That's not what parents who have been stuck in their homes with their children since March want to hear.

Billie Smith has six children at home in Scranton ranging from ages 13 to two years old.

“It's not fun, they don't want to get out because there's nothing to do,” said Smith. “You can go for a walk, but you can't play with your friends. For a 13-year-old boy that's hard to do."

The city's Parks and Recreation department says even with the Governor's stay-at-home order set to expire on June 4th, gatherings of 25 or more people will only be allowed when Lackawanna County is lifted to the Green Phase.

Opening the pools would draw large crowds and social distancing would not be possible.

Parents aren't relishing a summer filled with restless children and say tempers are already strained.

“It's been really tough,” admitted parent Brighid Snedecker. “I have three little boys and they are really getting on each other's nerves now and are really just wanting to be with their friends and just go back to school so it is hard.”

The city encourages people to visit its parks throughout the summer, as long as they maintain social distancing and remember to wear your mask.

When using the city's parks people are asked to stay off communal park equipment and not to play team sports.

“Baseball, we're big baseball fans and it's like really? We can't play baseball?” questioned Smith.

The city is working to find alternate summer activities that maintain social distancing.

For any updates you can check the city's website: