NAACP chapter offering free Thanksgiving meals

Three minority-owned restaurants in Scranton are partnering with Lackawanna County's new chapter of the NAACP to provide hundreds of meals on Thanksgiving Day.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A local chapter of the NAACP is starting what members hope will be a holiday tradition. They'll be giving out hundreds of Thanksgiving meals this Thursday while giving back to minority-owned businesses hit hard by the pandemic.

The crew at West Side Flavas on Luzerne Street in Scranton spent their Monday morning preparing their famous ribs for the day. Later this week, they'll get started on an extra-special menu for Thanksgiving.

"Pineapple glazed ham, and we're going to do roasted pork loin," said Dale Phillips.

"We're going to add some candied yams to it and some collard greens to make it a festive, southern Thanksgiving," Calvin Phillips added.

West Side Flavas is one of three minority-owned restaurants in Scranton partnering with Lackawanna County's new chapter of the NAACP to provide hundreds of meals on Thanksgiving Day.

"One of the ideas we came up with while we were sitting around talking about it was, why don't we try to take the burden off families with how they are going to feed their families by providing meals? But also, we wanted to contribute to the small minority businesses because we know they're hard hit," said Tyrone Holmes, a member of the NAACP of Lackawanna County organizing committee.

Holmes says the organization raised money to purchase the meals to give the restaurants a much-needed boost.

Paradise Soulfood and Sweets is participating, too. The restaurant on Adams Avenue opened three weeks before the pandemic.

"I think it's a wonderful concept, especially because there's not a lot of us out here, so to be able to support and be able to help others at the same time, to me that's a win-win," said James and Asia Miller of Paradise Soulfood and Sweets.

Papi's Kitchen on Pittston Avenue in Scranton is the third business to participate in the NAACP's Thanksgiving event.

Between the three restaurants, they plan to give out close to 400 meals on Thursday.

"The community has helped us stay in business, so anything we can do to give back is what we're looking to do, every day, not just Thanksgiving."

Donations are accepted via:

CashApp: $NAACPLackawanna

Venmo: @NAACP-LackawannaCounty

GoFundMe