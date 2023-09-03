Scranton mayor announces she's having a baby

Mayor Paige Cognetti announced on Twitter that she and her husband, Ryan, will welcome a baby girl in July.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The population of Scranton is about to increase by one.

Mayor Paige Cognetti announced on Twitter that she and her husband, Ryan will welcome a baby girl in July.

Cognetti was pregnant during her first run for city hall.

She gave birth to her first daughter, Sloane just weeks before she was sworn in.

The Cognettis say they have not yet selected a name for daughter number two.

