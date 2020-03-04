Scranton mayor hosting virtual town halls

Here's how you can get involved.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Mayor of Scranton is making herself available to answer questions during the shutdown.

Mayor Paige Cognetti is hosting virtual town halls twice a week to answer questions about the coronavirus outbreak

The next town hall is set for noon on Friday, April 3.

Mayor Cognetti will have the meetings on Tuesdays and Fridays.

They will be available on the mayor's Facebook page.

Cognetti will give updates on the city's response to the virus and answer any questions.

People can submit questions on social media, or email the mayor's office.

Those interested in watching online can head to the Mayor of Scranton's Facebook page and watch it live there.

There is also a call-in option. The number is 646-558-8656. However, a pin number will be needed to access it. That number is 512654077.