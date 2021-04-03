Scranton Mayor gives State of the City Address

Mayor Paige Cognetti said 2020 was a difficult year but she is optimistic some coronavirus restrictions could be lifted in the coming months.

SCRANTON, Pa. — When Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti delivered her State of the City Address, she said it was a tumultuous 2020 but she is hopeful some coronavirus restrictions could be lifted in the coming months.

The speech came after President Joe Biden announced adults should be able to get the vaccine by late May.

"I think in the next 90 days we could see some real changes in what we're able to do and restrictions we might be able to lift," Mayor Cognetti said.

Just a few blocks away from City Hall, Bar Pazzo is one of the many restaurants in Scranton to feel the pinch of the restrictions.

"It has definitely been tight and a real struggle, so to hear that things might get loosened up a little bit safely is incredible news for us," Bar Pazzo Manager Gavin Esham said.

Mayor Cognetti is also optimistic about the possibility of students returning for in-person classes this year.

"With the governor's announcement that teachers will now be vaccinated that potentially we could see kids back in school for the last couple of months of the school year," Mayor Cognetti said.

The return to in-person learning has been a particularly thorny issue in the Electric City.

Students have been attending school virtually for nearly a year.

This month's attempt to return to a hybrid schedule was met with opposition from the teacher's union.

Philip Zvirbils has two children in the Scranton School District.

"I think it's wonderful that the teachers would be able to get back there get the students in there. My children, as you can see, they both go to McNichols Plaza here in South Side and so far the principal and the teachers there have been doing a wonderful job," Zvirbils said.

Mayor Cognetti said it is possible by this summer some things could return to normal.