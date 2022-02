The man was sentenced to 13 years in prison after having sexual contact with two minors.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A Scranton man will spend some time behind bars for child exploitation offenses.

Robert Kusma was sentenced to 13 years in prison after having sexual contact with two minors in Pennsylvania and New York.

The assaults happened in 2016 and 2014.

Kusma will have to register as a sex offender when he is released.