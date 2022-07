The 32-year-old man died of his injuries sustained in the crash Saturday night.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Officials in Lackawanna County say a 32-year-old man from Scranton died Saturday evening in an ATV crash.

Officials say the crash happened just before 5 p.m. in the area of the #5 dam on a trail that runs between East Mountain and Moosic.

There is no word on what led to the crash, it is still under investigation in Lackawanna County.