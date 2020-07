He's charged with indecent assault, indecent exposure, and corruption of minors.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man from Lackawanna County is accused of child sex crimes involving several girls.

Investigators said three young girls all came forward to police, saying that Show had molested them.

All three were allegedly threatened by Show not to tell anyone about the abuse.

