No one was hurt in the arson in at the residence in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton say a man started a fire at the residence of his former girlfriend as a way to get back together with her.

David Clowney, 51, is charged with setting fire to the home on West Gibson Street last Friday.

After police investigated the fire, the Scranton fire inspector ruled out all accidental causes and found traces of an ignitable substance on the scene.

His ex had a protection from abuse order against him.