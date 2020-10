According to officials with Pennsylvania American Water, the break was repaired just before 5 p.m.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Crews have been working all day Sunday to repair a water main break in Scranton.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 the repairs have been made and service is restored to the affected homes.

According to Pennsylvania American Water, the break happened just before 7 a.m. along South Sherman Avenue.

The break was located on a six-inch main.