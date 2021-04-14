Scranton, Lackawanna County spar over tax liens

The mayor is looking to halt liens filed against 2,600 city property owners this week.

SCRANTON, Pa. — About 3,500 Scranton residents received letters earlier this month telling them liens would be filed against their properties if they didn't make good on their 2020 taxes.

About 1,000 taxpayers paid up. The other 2,600 had liens filed against them this week.

The Lackawanna County Tax Claim Bureau collects delinquent taxes on behalf of the city of Scranton. City Hall, and many of the delinquent taxpayers, dispute the county's timing, saying that they normally would have two years to pay up before a lien.

County solicitor Frank Ruggerio told Newswatch 16 the Tax Claim Bureau was just following the law and an agreement signed by the mayor.

"There was no decision making into the timing of the filing, simply because it's an act we're required to do," he said.

City of Scranton officials have said that they are working to halt the lien process and give taxpayers who owe 2020 taxes at least another three months before dealing with the financial consequences of a lien.

"All of this is to say, we are in a pandemic, people are hurting. All around the country their are stays on evictions, lines for food donations, the federal government is delivering trillions of dollars in direct aid. While our administration is working hard to improve delinquent tax collection and respect taxpayers who pay on time, we feel this is an appropriate timeline for the current circumstances," Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti said.

The Lackawanna County Tax Claim Bureau would be responsible for carrying out the plan to halt liens.