Scranton JCC holds Star Wars-themed Purim carnival

SCRANTON, Pa. — A Jewish holiday was celebrated with a carnival in Lackawanna County.

The Scranton JCC held a carnival to celebrate Purim, a joyous holiday that celebrates the saving of the Jewish people from a threatened massacre in ancient Persia.

The carnival was Star Wars-themed and included games, bumper cars, arts and crafts, and a bounce house.

Organizers say the carnival is a great way to share the Jewish culture with everyone.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for the JCC and the Jewish community to share our culture, our traditions, and the Purim holiday is a wonderful opportunity for us to share with the entire community the history behind the holiday, what it's all about, and connect it to pop culture," said Dan Cardonick, CEO of Scranton JCC.

The carnival was sponsored by the Jewish Federation of NEPA and the KD Alam Fund.