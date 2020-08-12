Scranton JCC helping virtual students

With the "School's In!" program, students receive in-person support for their virtual learning.

SCRANTON, Pa. — You could hear a pin drop inside this classroom at the Jewish Community Center on Jefferson Avenue.

Students from school districts across the area are each attending their own virtual classes.

JCC employees say putting this program together over the summer wasn't as peaceful.

"We kind of had to scramble a little to put this together but it actually worked out perfectly," said Carli Kalinoski, Director of Youth Services.

The JCC is calling it the "School's In!" program.

For $1,000 a month, students receive in-person support for their virtual learning and in the afternoon have gym classes and pool time.

"This would be a need not only for parents and families but also for our staff here at the JCC who have kids and need to have coverage. It's also going to prevent absenteeism among our staff," JCC Executive Director Dan Cardonick said.

The students are asked to mask up all day and sit at socially distant desks.

There are also strict sanitizing rules.

"These kids are amazing. I always say I don't think we realize how affected the children are by this, the way they're handling this online school is really amazing. They're so positive about it, they're so happy. It's nice to be around them, honestly, during a time like this," explained Kalinoski.

The JCC is expecting more school districts in the area to switch to all virtual as the winter continues.