Scranton Jazz Festival returns

The sound of jazz music is filling the streets of Scranton this weekend, with Friday night's kick-off giving music lovers a chance to explore the downtown.

SCRANTON, Pa. — "I'm a lover of jazz, and this is the perfect opportunity to get to see new acts and see some great music," said Gail O'Rourke, Clarks Summit.

The Electric City is coming alive this weekend for the return of the Scranton Jazz Festival.

"You get a little bit of everything, lots of different styles of jazz, blues, big brass, bands, New Orleans style of music, so just a lot of variety," said Sarah Effertz, Scranton Jazz Festival Executive Director.

This year, more than 90 artists will be playing across 22 venues in the downtown. One of those groups is the Keep Out Brass Band from central Pennsylvania.

"I mean, people just coming along the streets hear the music, and it draws them in, and the more people that come, I think the better we play," said Zach Lepley, Keep Out Brass Band.

"To have people hopping up and dancing to our music just walking by to stop and listen is really great," said Trey Fox, Keep Out Brass Band.

The weekend also means a big boost in business for restaurants, bars, and hotels; the Radisson Hotel on Lackawanna Avenue is nearly booked.

"Definitely after the pandemic, we definitely saw a dip, and we were so excited when it came back last year, so having it this year, we are seeing more of a crowd," said Felicity Schultz, The Radisson Hotel.

"I think every year it grows, and I think it's terrific. I think Scranton needs something like this to bring people downtown to see what Scranton has to offer," said Gail O'Rourke.

Organizers say they take a lot of pride in bringing these musicians to Scranton, with all of the shows free for the community.

"There are so many talented artists that live right here in NEPA and the Poconos that have played on Grammy award-winning albums, but throughout the country, artists come in, and we even have some international acts," said Effertz.

COLTS is also providing free trolly rides to get people to and from the shows around downtown. The Scranton Jazz Festival runs through Sunday.