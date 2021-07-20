Scranton Jazz Festival coming back this year

It's coming back – after a year off because of the pandemic, the streets of Scranton will soon be filled with music.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The downtown Scranton Jazz Festival is coming back. It draws thousands to Scranton every summer.

This year's festival is the 16th annual. It will look a lot different than the parties of years past.

Organizers say it will be a New Orlean's style festival.

Instead of one main stage, you'll find musical acts dispersed in more than 20 different downtown locations. You can thank the pandemic for that.

There won't be one big crowd. They'll be spreading things out makes the crowd sizes manageable.

All of this runs from August 6 through August 8.

It's more than national and local musicians. There will be food and a fireworks display the Saturday night, August 7.

So how much does a weekend of entertainment cost? Absolutely nothing.

You don't need a ticket. Admission is free, but they will take donations to cover expenses.