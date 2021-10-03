Scranton institutions surviving the pandemic one year in

Businesses in the city shared their perspective on the anniversary of the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Bob Trotta, general manager for Hilton Scranton, is getting tired of looking at empty ballrooms.

It's the anniversary of what should have been their biggest week of business in 2020.

"A year's gone by, a full year. Just before St. Paddy's Day, we were going, sailing, good, looking for St. Paddy's Day to happen and boom, nothing. And you just saw the counts drop dramatically," Trotta said.

Trotta told Newswatch 16 though things are looking up, the hotel in downtown Scranton is still doing only a quarter of the business it typically does this time of year.

Nearby along Cliff Street, another Scranton institution is slowly chugging along. The Electric City Trolley Museum should have had a record year in 2020.

"The way it was looking, it would have been our strongest year as far as attendance and revenue down here. Of course, with the COVID, we had schools cancel and all of the tours, so we took a pretty good hit," said manager Wayne Hiller.

There was a sign of hope at the Scranton Cultural Center Wednesday, as stagehands were readying the theater for its first show in over a year. Though it is for a virtual fundraiser, called Bright Side, scheduled for Thursday evening.

"Right now we're operating the building at a loss. Our fiscal year ends in June and it will be a loss right now. So, things like this virtual fundraiser are critically important to us being able to survive," said general manager John Cardoni.

Cardoni and his staff have been receiving half pay this whole year to help keep the lights on. But, he's hopeful for when he's able to welcome people back.