Scranton hosts Allied Services 5K and All-Abilities Walk

Folks all across Northeastern Pennsylvania gathered in Scranton for the Team Allied 5k & All-Abilities Walk, where participants of all abilities finished strong.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Runners of all ages crowd the starting line in the Scranton Veterans Memorial Park for the Team Allied Services 5k & All-Abilities Walk.

While running isn't her favorite thing to do, Jen Ducharme from Kingston participates in events like this and runs the TCS New York City Marathon to raise money for Allied Services.

“To run for people who can't and to do something bigger than yourself, I think it's something that everybody should do. It's just a very emotional, inspiring experience,” she said.

After Ducharme crossed the finish line, she cheered on other runners in the All-Abilities Walk. A chance for patients to meet their goals on the track while others cheer them on.

“Our patients, our residents that are always working hard with our staff, they don't always get the opportunity to celebrate these victories. And we think they're big victories no matter how small the steps are,” said Jim Brogna, Allied Services Strategic Partnership Development V.P.

Adelaide Normand from West Pittston looks forward to the All-Abilities Walk every year. She reached her goal of making a full lap around the track.

“Coming here every year, you can run around the track, see how other people are doing with their progress, and also make my own progress too by running around the track,” she said.

Lilly Russin ran the 5k in Normand's honor and says how this event promotes the importance of making everyone feel included.

“Friends on wheels, friends with other disabilities, people who have never run before, people who have ran marathons, it's just inclusive to every community here,” Russin added.

The proceeds from the 5K benefit children and adults with disabilities with Allied Services.