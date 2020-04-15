Scranton hospital reacts to nurses' claims

Moses Taylor Hospital was the subject of a national newspaper article.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton's Moses Taylor Hospital made national news this week in an article in The Washington Post.

It detailed the experiences of several hospital employees during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The nurses spoke anonymously for fear of retribution. They told the Post that they were asked to move between COVID-19 floors and the ICU and NICU risking the health of babies and cancer patients.

Newswatch 16 has not been able to independently corroborate any of their stories.

State union representatives say even more Moses Taylor employees have spoken to Pennsylvania Congress members about their experiences.

The President of SEIU PA Healthcare, Mathew Yarnell, said in a statement:

"When they tell us what they are up against and what they need, we should listen. It is in everyone's interest to be forthright and candid about the conditions patients and staff are facing so that we can work together to treat people effectively."

The President of Moses Taylor and doctors at the hospital have said many of the claims made in the article just aren't true.

"What's really sad is that sometimes the actions of some individuals whose character may be less than admirable can dampen the fighting spirit and the bravery of many," said Dr. Frank Kolucki, Chairman of the Obstetrics Department.

Dr. Kolucki said the article has rattled many of the hospital's pregnant patients. But he says the hospital has been and continues to be prepared to handle the pandemic.

Moses Taylor officials said staff may be asked to move between units. But, that they have limited contact with COVID patients and have the protective equipment necessary to protect themselves and other patients.

"There's no textbook on how to handle COVID-19. But, Moses Taylor Hospital is following all the recommendations from the CDC, the American College of OB-GYN, and from the Society of Maternal-Fetal Medicine. We are well-resourced as far as our personal protective equipment," Dr. Kolucki added.

State Representative Marty Flynn, whose district includes Moses Taylor, has asked the Pennsylvania Department of Health to investigate the claims made by the nurses in The Washington Post article.