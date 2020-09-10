Scranton High School students hold parade ahead of annual Battle for the Bell football game

Since Scranton schools are not open due to the pandemic, students couldn't have their usual pep rally in the gym. So, they got a little creative.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton High School students, parents and teachers streamed down Main Avenue. Cars were decked out in red and gold. Proud Knights showed their love for their school ahead of the big Battle for the Bell football game against West Scranton this weekend.

This was Scranton High School's pep rally.

"It'll be awesome to just have a lot of support around. I'm excited we're going to have fans on Saturday. It'll just be a whole amazing environment to be around," Scranton football player Noah Lance said.

The pep rally went from the Career and Technology Center of Lackawanna County to Scranton High School.

"It'll be a fun time just driving through, seeing everybody honking horns, a lot of fun," Football player Gavin Henderson said.

More than 40 cars drove along in the parade. Freshman Delilah Jones decorated the car with her mom.

"It's nice too that the school is at least attempting to try and show a little bit of our school spirit because we've just been held down for so long and it's nice to see all these people come out," Jones said.

When students made it to the high school they were greeted by the Knights' cheerleaders.

Many here were happy to have some interaction with their fellow students. Classes have been online only here since the start of the school year.

"It's my last year and just being around people, it's just so much fun," Saleema Pearson said.