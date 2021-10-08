Scranton has a vault problem

City officials hope to inspect downtown businesses to find out how bad some of the vaults under the sidewalks really are.

SCRANTON, N.Y. — The city of Scranton has a problem with underground vaults, but officials don't know how big that problem really is.

The mayor hopes building owners will help to figure out what's going on beneath the sidewalks.

City officials are working on a letter that they plan to send to building owners in Scranton, asking them to let city inspectors inside their underground vaults.

This comes after three vaults in the downtown were found to be failing.

Coney Island Lunch has been a Scranton mainstay for almost 100 years. Its building on Lackawanna Avenue is even older.

Owner Pete Ventura took us down in the basement where a ladies hat maker used to be around the turn of the century and then inside the vault under the sidewalk.

This one was shored up with steel 20 years ago when the old Hotel Casey around the corner was demolished. Ventura's confident his vault would pass an inspection today.

But seven other downtown businesses haven't been so lucky. The buildings and sidewalks have been shut down over the past two weeks.

"It's probably something that's long overdue, let's put it that way. Because there are, we have three or four of them on this block alone," Ventura said.

The city plans to ask building owners to come in and inspect the vaults. City officials don't even have a clear count on how many there are around the city.

"We're hoping that people either invite us in or check themselves to see if something is not right, then they can come to us for a permit and get that remediated as soon as possible," said Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti.

Some building owners may not be so willing to let the city in. One we spoke to said he didn't want to risk being shut down, and fixing a potential vault problem could become really expensive.

The former Levels Bar is one of the buildings that did not pass inspection. When we stopped by, a contractor was there figuring out how much fixing the underground vault could cost.

"We don't think that there's a huge problem across the city; we just want to make sure. We did have a few inspections last week that did not go well, and we need those vaults shored up," said Mayor Cognetti.