Scranton half marathon back on after a year off due to pandemic

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Runners took to the streets of the Electric City today for the Scranton Half Marathon.
The course runs throughout the city of Scranton and along the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail.
The last time runners laced up their sneakers for the half marathon was in 2019.
It was canceled last year because of COVID concerns.
This year participants needed to provide proof of vaccination or show a negative COVID test.
"It's great to be back, you know, it's great to have it on the calendar, to get people training again and nothing like it. It's a beautiful day, so we're happy to be back—nothing like being in person. We see a lot of faces out there. A lot of it is the camaraderie and the competitiveness now. You just can't get that in the virtual events," said Matthew Byrne, Race Director.
Proceeds from the Scranton Half Marathon benefit the continued development of the heritage trail and its upkeep.
