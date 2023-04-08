Scranton groups clean up Keyser Avenue

Several organizations partnered with the North Scranton Rotary Club to help clean up the expressway intersection on Keyser Avenue.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Community clean-ups are happening throughout the month of April in our area.

Some volunteers spent their day doing so in Scranton.

The Valley Community Library joined the clean-up too.

They're doing a study on what exactly is being tossed and hope it will promote conversations to reduce the litter.

The rotary club has been keeping this area of Scranton clean since 1992.

"We're here today to clean up the highway, which is much needed on the Scranton Expressway by the Keyser Avenue exits, we partnered with the Sierra Club, they've been a great partner, bringing out volunteers," said Rosemary Bohenek.

This clean-up was only for those over 18 because of the high amount of traffic in the area.