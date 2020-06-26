Finally green in Lackawanna County

The day has finally arrived. Lackawanna County moved into the green and while the excitement was felt in Scranton, some people aren't jumping the gun too quickly.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Lackawanna and Susquehanna Counties are the last two counties in our area in green. Lehigh and Northampton Counties in the Lehigh Valley were grouped into our area by state officials and they, too, go green today.

"If everybody follows the rules, I guess we'll be alright, but if they don't, we're in for trouble," said Scranton resident Tom Harrity.

Many folks were taking advantage of the beautiful weather to sit outside, get a bite to eat, and walk around the city. People say they're just happy to get back to some resemblance of normalcy.

"I love it. I love it. We've done a lot of car picnics and stuff like that, but this is better," said Susan Weiss-Levine.

Restaurants and bars can now have customers dine and hang out inside for the first time in months, but protocols are much different now than they were a few months ago. It's a challenge the Backyard Alehouse has used as a learning experience.

"In 2008 we opened. Today is like starting brand new. We've had to learn a lot of new ways to do business as far as reservations, sanitary practices. We've added additional space to our front sidewalk, really, just making sure that we're maximizing our potential but while doing it as safely as possible," Patrick Nasser said.

It's also been a long stretch for people who haven't been able to get a haircut. Mackrell's Barbershop is booked up with appointments well into July.

"One of the things you miss is the one on one with the people. What bothered me the most was not being able to give people haircuts for three months and knowing that they needed haircuts, so it's good to be back," Mark Mackrell said.