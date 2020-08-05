Giant pays for customers' groceries during Senior Citizens Hour

Customers who shopped during the senior citizens-only hour on Thursday left with groceries and a great story.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It was a pleasant surprise for people checking out at the Giant on Green Ridge Street in Scranton. After ringing up their items, the cashier told the customers "this one's on us."

"It was the most fun we've had in a long time," said store manager Tim Spence.

For the past two months, the store has set aside one hour each day, from 6 to 7 a.m. as an exclusive shopping hour for senior citizens and others who are at high risk of contracting COVID-19.

About 20 customers came through during that hour, and all of them walked away with their carts full and their spirits high.

"From joy to tears, actually," Spence said. "It made you really feel special yesterday to be able to get to do that."

In a time when some people are having to choose between paying their bills and buying groceries, this gesture could go a long way.

"One of the customers got very emotional about it. You could tell that this meant a lot to this person to be able to have that money back."

It was a way for the company to give back to its customers who have been dealing with all of the changes the store has made over the past two months.

"I think it's pretty awesome in spite of the situation that's going on across northeastern Pennsylvania and the United States that people still have a giving heart to help people in need," Anton Thompson said.

"I think it's a great idea. Everybody needs a little help in this time, and it makes people smile a little bit when they're leaving the store," Tom Malinchak said.

For the employees at Giant who have been working hard to keep the shelves stocked and their customers safe, the special morning was a much-needed boost.