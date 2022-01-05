Scranton gets new historical marker

The Daughters of The American Revolution dedicated a new historical marker in Scranton on Sunday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The marker stands near the monument of Revolutionary War hero General Thaddeus Kosciuszko on the Biden Street side of Courthouse Square.

The brass marker is intended to honor those who fought in the Revolutionary War and hopefully spark some interest in the 250th anniversary of our country.

That anniversary of course will not be until 2026.

"We are starting the party, our 250th birthday with the dedication of this marker. And we want people of Scranton, the people of Lackawanna County, never to forget our beginnings," said Kathleen Zinskie, Daughters of the American Revolution.

The Courthouse Square marker in Scranton will be the fifth so far in Pennsylvania as part of the initiative known as the America250! Patriots Marker project.