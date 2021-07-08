Scranton gets green light for new signals

Scranton got the approval on state funds to make updates to old traffic signals in part of the city. People in that neighborhood say it's good news.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Two intersections along Cedar Avenue in Scranton's south side will soon be getting an upgrade thanks to state funding.

The PennDOT Green Light-Go program awarded the city $488,000 to install modern traffic signals and equipment where Cedar Avenue meets East Elm Street and Maple Street.

"Grants like this Green Light-Go program really help us get there and really just the amount of money it costs, it still boggles my mind whenever I look at the costs. These types of grants are absolutely essential to us moving forward," said Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti.

New mast arms, controls, signal heads, and pavement markings will be installed at these intersections, replacing the equipment that is old or in need of repair.

Donna Adrian owns the Spa on Cedar and says this stretch can be dangerous. Hearing that the intersections will receive upgrades is great news.

"There's a lot of speeding between the first one on Maple and down to Elm. I've seen a number of accidents here. I'm here 32 years in business and it's frightening to hear the screeching going down the street and thinking, 'Oh, no," Adrian said.

Folks who live in this neighborhood say updating these traffic signals will be most beneficial for students who walk to South Scranton Intermediate."

"The safety factor is a big thing and of course the children crossing," said resident Russell Abbott.

"The school kids up the street have a gentleman that walks them across because nobody recognizes the crosswalks and the poor children have to cross. It'll be a little safer in our neighborhood," Adrian added.