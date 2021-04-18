Scranton gets a spring cleaning

Volunteers cleaned up litter and debris in the city's south side.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A park in Scranton was able to get spruced up on Sunday.

Volunteers picked up litter and other debris at Connors Park along Orchard Street in the city's south side.

The cleanup was organized by the United Neighborhood Centers and the Southside Neighborhood Association.

It was a true community effort, with residents teaming up with high school and college students.

Volunteers say it's easy to do your part to keep the city beautiful.

"The beautiful thing about it is that it doesn't require a whole lot of effort to go out and get some of your neighbors together, to get some volunteers together and just pick up some litter on your street," said volunteer Todd Pousley.