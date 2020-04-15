Scranton food giveaway feeds more than 1,000 people

People were able to pick up vegetables, dry goods, and their choice of chicken or pork.

SCRANTON, Pa. — An emergency drive-through food giveaway was held Wednesday at McDade Park.

People were able to pick up vegetables, dry goods, and their choice of chicken or pork.

Friends of the Poor has been hosting these emergency food giveaways since the onset of the pandemic last month to make sure everyone has the necessities they need.

"People are so incredibly grateful and it's hard because some people have never had to do this before," Linda Robeson, Friends of the Poor Board Member, said. "Most people are very uncomfortable asking for help but people are so grateful that we are actually here."